Vancouver council to look at more overdose response programs

Vancouver city council may pump another $370,000 into its efforts to fight the ongoing overdose crisis next week.

Council will be briefed on two initiatives Wednesday, one providing peer-based outreach to drug users in single room occupancy hotels and shelters, and another to enhance mental health support for first responders.

According to the report to council, 89.9 per cent of the province’s record 914 overdose deaths last year occurred indoors.

More than 26 per cent of all overdose deaths occurred at SRO hotels, motels, rooming houses and shelters, buildings with few staff, limited access to overdose prevention tools and where people often use drugs in isolation.

First responders are called out to SROs more than anywhere else in response to overdoses, according to the report.

Because of that, city staff recommends council partner with Vancouver Coastal Health, BC Housing and others and allocate $220,000 in grants for peer-based initiatives geared towards reaching those in SRO hotels.

Staff also recommend $150,000 to create a full-time position in charge of overseeing mental and physical wellness programs at Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, to help identify and treat post traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues in firefighters who are often the first to arrive at overdose calls.

The money will come from the $1,161,000 contingency budget created by the city to deal with the opioid crisis, collected through a portion of the city’s 3.9 per cent property tax increase this year.

The funds approved Jan. 25 also include $1.9 million to create an extra medic crew for overtaxed fire hall No. 2 in the Downtown Eastside and $10,000 to train city staff to administer naloxone.

Doug King, a lawyer with Pivot Legal Society, opposed funding for the community policing centre at the time, saying “community policing has virtually no connection to overdose prevention”, but told Metro he’s glad the city is looking at peer-based programs aimed at reaching drug users in SROs.

“I think we’ve had a huge success in the development of outdoor prevention sites. Expanding services outside the closed doors of Insite out into the alley ways and streets has been a really huge difference maker,” said King. “But it’s also become very clear is [the crisis] continues there’s a whole other group of people who are at risk, people who are using indoors. That’s where a lot of people are being found, because they’re using along in their homes. If people can have a space inside their building where they can safely use, that would be a positive.”