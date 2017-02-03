Wage Love: How an Iranian teen refugee in B.C. turned love into advocacy

Golsa Golestaneh, 19, came to Vancouver in 2014 with her family, as government-assisted refugees.

Two years earlier, they’d fled from Iran, where her parents were persecuted for their political activities — narrowly avoiding execution — after mass protests several years earlier. “If they were arrested again, they would probably not survive,” she told Metro.

Five year's later, the teen is herself an emerging leader in B.C. — helping organize this Sunday's rally against Donald Trump's seven-Muslim-country visitor ban across the U.S.-Canada border, a border she can't cross, and joining a B.C. migrant youth advocacy group.

What carried Golestaneh through her families escape to safety was “love,” she revealed, which she found in refugees’ openness and understanding for others.

“It was hard to be a refugee, it's like you don't exist," she explained. “You aren't allowed to work, you do it underground. You don't go to school … you are just supposed to survive and hope that it will end.

“As a refugee, love is the basis of our society. It makes us trust people well enough to seek refuge.”

In Vancouver, Golestaneh joined an advocacy group of migrant youth leaders, Fresh Voices B.C. “Love,” to her, today “looks like community … and awe of each other's strength and resilience.

“I have gained love — and I owe support and advocacy to people like myself who are marginalized.”

The teen is now helping plan a rally Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peace Arch Provincial Park — which straddles the U.S.-Canada border near Vancouver — against Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, including hers.

“The group of organizers is different ethnicities, nationalities, ages, professions, skin colors, sexual orientations,” she said proudly, “and we are all doing this for all of us.”