Blast of winter continues to dump snow across southern B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A winter storm continues to wallop parts of southern British Columbia, dumping large amounts of snow across the region.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for many areas along the south coast and the southern interior of the province, including the Fraser Valley where flurries have been flying since Friday.

The agency says another five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in area, which includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack, before easing off Sunday evening.

The City of Abbotsford says in a tweet that 38 centimetres of snow fell in the area between Friday and Sunday morning, rivalling the 46 centimetres that fell in all of December.

City crews in Abbotsford, Vancouver and other municipalities throughout the Lower Mainland are putting salt down along major roadways in a bid to stop the snow from freezing.