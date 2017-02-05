Chinatown seniors rally to demand more social housing

Chinatown seniors and other residents filed into the Chinese Cultural Centre Saturday to express fears that there will be no room for them in the city’s development plan for the neighbourhood.

The updated plan, if approved, would see 15-story condos and larger retail spaces in a neighbourhood where most long-time residents are working class or seniors.

The movement is picking up momentum, say activists – only 80 people combined showed up to the last two open houses hosted by the city but more than 100 participated in Saturday’s forum, according to Godfrey Tang, a member of the Chinatown Concern Group.

He wants to see more details on the city’s proposed plans for low-income housing in the area, which currently state developers must commit 20 per cent of the units in a building to social housing.

“We noticed that social housing units are getting smaller and smaller. Down to 250 square feet – it’s ridiculous,” the 74-year old said.

“We think it is not fair. We want city hall to make sure that one of the requirements is not by the units by but the floor space.”

Residents in neighbouring Strathcona also worry that the new businesses in Chinatown, the ones who can afford rising rents, don’t cater to low-income people.

“We can’t afford it anymore,” said Tang, who lives in a BC Housing-operated building in Strathcona.

“We live around here and there are no shops in Chinatown anymore for us to shop.”

At least three Chinatown advocacy groups attended the open house Saturday, according to Tang, but something they all agree on is their ultimate goal is to preserve some of the neighbourhood’s existing character.

It’s something all Vancouverites and visitors can enjoy, said Tang.