Police investigate attempted child abduction in South Vancouver

Vancouver police are looking for a silver Dodge vehicle following an attempted child abduction in South Vancouver.

A 10-year-old boy was walking in Champlain Heights, near Blake Street and Garibaldi Drive, at 3:20 p.m. Thursday when the attempted abduction occured, police said in a statement Friday evening.

A silver Dodge vehicle, possibly a minivan, pulled up beside the boy and its driver tried to tempt him inside with the promise of candy.

The boy ran and joined a group of friends and the vehicle drove off.

The driver is described as a white man wearing dark clothing. He had a black toque and a grey and black bandana that covered his face.

The silver Dodge vehicle had tinted windows, roof racks, some front end damage and black electrical tape on the rear cargo door.