Police investigate attempted child abduction in South Vancouver
Man tried to lure boy, 10, with candy into a silver vehicle in Champlain Heights.
Vancouver police are looking for a silver Dodge vehicle following an attempted child abduction in South Vancouver.
A 10-year-old boy was walking in Champlain Heights, near Blake Street and Garibaldi Drive, at 3:20 p.m. Thursday when the attempted abduction occured, police said in a statement Friday evening.
A silver Dodge vehicle, possibly a minivan, pulled up beside the boy and its driver tried to tempt him inside with the promise of candy.
The boy ran and joined a group of friends and the vehicle drove off.
The driver is described as a white man wearing dark clothing. He had a black toque and a grey and black bandana that covered his face.
The silver Dodge vehicle had tinted windows, roof racks, some front end damage and black electrical tape on the rear cargo door.
Anyone with information is asked to call VPD at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.