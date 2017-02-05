Vancouver snow crews focus on residential streets

Vancouver was hit with another snowstorm this weekend but the city says it was able to clear the main roads in a few hours this time around.

Some residents still took to social media to complain about transit delays and one bus driver reportedly even tried to save his bus from sliding down a hill Friday with his own two hands, but arterial roads were clear by noon Friday, according to the city.

Crews are now focusing their efforts on salting and sanding residential roads to ensure trucks are able to pickup green and garbage waste Monday and Tuesday, according to a written release.

The snow and slush on some residential streets froze Sunday as a result of dipping temperatures and the city warned there could be delays in garbage pickup.

Residents are asked to leave their garbage, recycling, and green bins out and crews will pick them up “as soon as possible,” the city said.

Residents who want to help those who cannot shovel their own sidewalks can sign up for the city’s ‘Snow Angel’ program.