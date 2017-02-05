Victim in Vancouver seawall homicide identified

Vancouver police have identified a man who died last week after he was found stabbed on the seawall in Stanley Park.

Lubomir ‘Lubo’ Kunik, 61, of Vancouver was found just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday on the seawall between Second Beach and Third Beach.

He’d been stabbed and was pronounced dead by paramedics when they arrived at the scene.

His death was the second homicide in Vancouver in 2017.