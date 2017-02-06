B.C. agrees to fund mental health detainees' lawyers, ending lawsuit

Because funding maxed out for the Community Legal Assistance Society (CLAS) — a B.C. organization offering free legal services to those who can't afford lawyers — she couldn't be represented at review hearings deciding whether to prolong her detention.



"The B.C. government has chronically underfunded legal aid for many years," said a statement from BC Public Interest Advocacy Centre, which launched her case, "such that CLAS has been forced to deny legal aid to hundreds of eligible involuntary patients every year since approximately 2009."



And when the province changed course and offered to fund lawyers for her particular case, she instead opted to push on.



"(She) was determined to help other involuntary patients," said her lawyer, Kate Feeney, in a statement, "who can be not only detained against their will but also forcibly medicated, and demanded a systemic response to her case."



Feeney, a staff lawyer at BCPIAC, praised her client's determination to make a difference for others like her.



"Her courage during a difficult time in her life resulted in a remarkable systemic solution after years of government inaction," Feeney stated.



The province agreed to boost its funding for CLAS every year, earmarked to offer state-funded lawyers "without delay to all involuntary patients who want legal aid for their review hearings and are financially eligible to receive it," BCPIAC stated.



Under B.C.'s Mental Health Act, doctors can involuntarily commit to hospital anyone they believe could pose a danger to themselves or others, or if their mental health is substantially deteriorating. Patients may appeal their detention to the Mental Health Review Board, however without a lawyer it can be a daunting legal process.



Shortly after the case began, a justice ministry spokesman told Metro that the department's "staff will meet with representatives from the Legal Services Society to review how legal assistance is provided to persons appearing before the Mental Health Review Board."



Based on 2011 data, an estimated 400-500 people are detained under the Act every year in B.C.

