B.C. welfare rates have 'bean' too low say critics ahead of fundraiser protest

Protesters making a stink outside a politician's swanky Steakhouse fundraiser?

"Bean" there, done that, you can say after Tuesday evening, even though the "steaks" are high.

That's because anti-poverty advocates are planning to show up with baked beans — a symbol of low-income eating — instead of their usual banners on Tuesday evening outside a pre-election fundraiser attended by Premier Christy Clark at Vancouver's C Prime Steak House.

"(We) will picket the event and serve beans outside, the only food people on welfare can afford," said Raise the Rates and the Carnegie Community Action Project in a Facebook post promoting their protest.

More:

The B.C. Liberals' annual Women's Reception with Premier Christy Clark dinner is open to "VIP" supporters willing to fork over $1,000 a plate for the party's war chest three months ahead of May's provincial election, or $300 for others.

For a single person, the rates have remained at $610 a month since 2007 despite steadily rising costs-of-living and inflation.

Out of that amount, the government allots just $375 for monthly housing costs — which in Vancouver and other unaffordable B.C. cities forces impossible choices on welfare recipients, advocates say.

"Once rent and other essentials are paid for, a person on welfare has $76 left to spend on food for a whole month," Raise the Rates stated.

In late November, Metro reported that 163,260 children in B.C. are below the poverty line, according to Statistics Canada 2014 data, representing 19.8 per cent of kids in the province, worse than other provinces.