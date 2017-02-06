Health Ministry gives nod for patient care tower in Kamloops, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The B.C. government has approved a business plan for a new patient care tower at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, B.C.

Health Minister Terry Lake says the government expects work on the $417-million project to begin in 2018.

A release from the Health Ministry says the nine-storey tower is slated to open by 2022.

It will include three floors of in-patient beds, including mental-health beds, a new surgical suite, perinatal centre, private labour and delivery rooms, obstetrics and postpartum beds and a neonatal intensive care unit.

According to the ministry, bids will now be accepted from qualified companies for the design, construction, financing and maintenance of the tower.

Funding includes $225-million from the province and Interior Health, $172-million from the Thompson Regional Hospital District and $20 million from the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.