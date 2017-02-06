ICBC sees spike in calls during snowy weekend

It was a busy weekend for ICBC due to yet another series of snow days in the Lower Mainland, with the organization fielding about 4,000 more calls than usual in the past three days.

About 75 per cent of those calls have come from the Lower Mainland, according to Sam Corea, a spokesperson with ICBC. Not all calls result in a claim but the increase is a sign of trouble on the roads, he said.

“We’ve had an increase in calls and it’s probably a result of the snowy days.”

About 24 cm of snow fell in Vancouver from Feb. 3 to 5, according to Environment Canada.

More:

Here’s how the 9,277 calls to ICBC this past weekend break down:

Friday: 5,074 calls – 2,000 more calls than a typical Friday in 2016

Saturday: 2,388 calls – 1,000 more calls than a typical Saturday in 2016

Sunday: 1,815 calls – 1,00 more calls than a typical Sunday in 2016

The previous cold snap also resulted in a call increase, with ICBC receiving 11 per cent more calls from drivers in the Lower Mainland in December 2016 compared to December 2015.

ICBC is advising people to schedule more time for trips during snowy weather.