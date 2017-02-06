Lions re-sign defensive lineman Bryant Turner Jr., to one-year contract

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions re-signed defensive lineman Bryant Turner Jr., to a one-year contract on Monday.

The six-foot-two 280-pound native of Daphne, Al., was eligible to enter free agency this month.

"Bryant provides our defence with solid depth at the defensive tackle spot," Lions general manager Wally Buono said in a release. "Last year, he was very receptive to a supporting role which in turn, resulted in some very effective play from him down the stretch."

Turner had 15 defensive stops and three sacks in 10 games last season, his first with the Lions.

"I really enjoyed last season in B.C.," he said. "We have a great mix of youth and experience and I'm very excited to be part of the team heading into 2017."