Pro bono lawyers hit YVR airport, joining U.S.-wide travel ban effort

Inspired by similar initiatives across the U.S., local lawyers are headed to Vancouver International Airport to help travelers caught up in President Donald Trump's widely condemned seven-country travel ban.



The executive order barred visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, even if the visitors have visas, permanent residency or refugee status. Those included Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Libya.



But a Washington State judge temporarily overturned the order in response to a lawsuit, issuing a stay on Friday night.



"Because the stay could be lifted at any time," the Canadian Cross-Border Legal Coalition said in a press release, "travelers from the seven affected countries are being encouraged to rebook travel to the United States immediately, while the stay of the executive order remains in place and visas are valid."



The judge's stay has sown confusion over travelers legal rights, and despite several airlines' assurances they will respect the court order allowing travel, lawyers are volunteering to assist those affected get into the U.S. in case the ban resumes, according to a statement Saturday.



The coalition includes the Vancouver-based BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA).



Meanwhile protests continue against the U.S. policy around the world. In B.C., a planned cross-border rally at Peace Arch Provincial Park was postponed to next Sunday 10 a.m. because of snow conditions.



According to Refugee Hub spokeswoman Jennifer Bond, dozens of Canadian lawyers are throwing their volunteer time into the effort in hopes they can "help foster a safe environment … amidst this ongoing uncertainty," she said in the statement. "Canadian lawyers are standing in solidarity with our U.S. and international colleagues to work for the protection of human rights."



The Trump administration has insisted the seven-country ban is not permanent, and is based on a list of high-risk nations compiled by the previous administration of Barack Obama.

