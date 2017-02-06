Snow blankets B.C., breaking records and stranding travellers

Snow is big news when it falls on B.C.’s south coast — but even towns that are used to getting a lot of snow have been overwhelmed by the sheer amount that has fallen over the past few days.

“We’re struggling to find places to put it now, and they’re calling for another 10-12 centimetres tonight,” said Chris Zettel, communications officer with the City of Cranbrook in B.C.’s mountainous southeast.

The East Kootenay town of Sparwood received the most amount of snow, according to Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The accumulation beat the previous record, set in 1999. Click here to see a list of all the snowfall records that were broken over the weekend.

“They got 55 cm overnight and then another 10 cm this morning, and they’re still under a snowfall warning — there’s a really slow-moving system moving east — so they’re set to receive another 20 to 30 cm today before this thing exits,” MacDonald said.

The big dump has closed the Crowsnest Pass between B.C. and Alberta, stranding around 45 people in Sparwood, said Terri Melcer, the town’s chief administrative officer. All hotels and motels are full, so the town has put up the stranded travellers — including youth hockey teams and curlers who were in town for a hockey tournament and bonspiel — at the local fire hall.

Fraser Valley communities have also seen notable snowfall, MacDonald said, including Chilliwack with 77 cm over the weekend, Abbotsford with 57 cm, including 18 cm in just two hours, Pit Meadows at 41 cm and Surrey with 37 cm.