Snowfall warnings persist as winter storm continues to wallop B.C.

VANCOUVER — A series of storms across British Columbia has prompted a dozen warnings or alerts from Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for many areas along the South Coast and throughout the southern part of the province.

The agency says the storm is expected to dump about five centimetres of snow on Metro Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, while up to 25 centimetres is forecast for Elk Valley and the Kootenay Pass west of Creston, B.C.

The provincial transportation ministry has issued travel advisories for several highways in southeastern B.C., warning that heavy snowfall is limiting visibility and recommending any unnecessary travel be avoided.

Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning on the Central coast and an arctic outflow warning for the North Coast, saying very cold wind-chill values are expected into Wednesday.