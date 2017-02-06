After the overdose: St. Paul’s clinic guides patients to a life free of illicit drugs

On Christmas Eve, Susanna Pastorcic went to the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital in downtown Vancouver with chest pains and a nagging fear that the painkiller she’d been addicted to for over 20 years might have been tainted by fentanyl.

“The doctor downstairs saved my life — he had me registered here before he left his shift,” Pastorcic said.

“I got a call saying they could see me right away and I was shocked. Because I really wanted to get in right away. I was going down at that point.”

“Here” is the Rapid Access Clinic, a program that has been operating for four months out of St. Paul’s in the midst of British Columbia’s deadly opioid overdose epidemic. The crisis killed 914 British Columbians in 2016, with deaths spiking in November and December as drugs being sold on the street increasingly contain the powerful synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil.

Pastorcic had been prescribed the painkiller Tylenol 3 (which contains codeine, an opioid) in 1991 following a bad fall that crushed her elbow, but the prescription morphed into substance abuse. When her doctor stopped prescribing the pills, she turned to the black market, and ended up living in the Downtown Eastside in order to be close to the drug dealers she depended upon. She wasn’t able to work, and her children were raised by their grandmother.

Sitting in a St. Paul’s Hospital room decorated with pictures of flowers and furnished with several easy chairs, Pastorcic recalls how she spent “the worst day of my life” here, going through withdrawal a few days after Christmas (before being prescribed an opioid replacement drug like suboxone, patients must have not taken other drugs for 12 hours.)

The same room is now her sanctuary, a place that currently feels safer than home to her.

“The staff here make you feel that you’re OK here,” Pastorcic said. “Sometimes when I really do think about my (drugs), I forget about them when I come here.”

As overdoses increased sharply throughout 2016, St. Paul’s emergency room was overwhelmed with overdose patients — a situation that led to the placement of a mobile emergency room, the Mobile Medical Unit, in the Downtown Eastside.

Patients who end up in the emergency room or the MMU because of an overdose can be quickly referred to the clinic. Patients addicted to opioids like heroin might start an opioid drug therapy like suboxone or methadone.

“We use them as treatments for people who have addictions to substances that have a much greater chance of causing them harm,” explained Dr. Mark McLean, medical lead for the clinic. “In a sense we are transitioning them to a safer medication that allows them to function and takes away their subconscious drive to continue their addiction-related behaviour.”

Patients also meet with social workers and “peer navigator” counsellors, who themselves have experienced addiction. In the long run, patients may be referred to a treatment or recovery house program.

McLean acknowledged that not everyone is ready for treatment, but patients now seem to be coming forward in greater numbers. The Rapid Access Clinic still has capacity, he added, and can take more patients.

Pastorcic is continuing to take suboxone, which she says she knows is working for her because in six weeks, she has not reverted to taking Tylenol 3. She’s also been referred to a residential treatment program, but admits that leaving the Rapid Access Clinic is making her nervous.