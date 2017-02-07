B.C. has ‘laziest’ workers: survey

Look around – is anyone in your office dozing off? If the answer is yes, that is no surprise because British Columbians report themselves as the laziest workers in Canada, according to a new survey from Monster Canada.

More than one in every four (27 per cent) workers in B.C. say they feel unmotivated at work, while the national average is 22 per cent, according to the survey.

“It just means, in this case, they don’t feel that they are in their dream job,” said Sheryl Boswell, spokesperson at Monster Canada.

But the results aren’t necessarily a sign of unhappiness – perhaps people in B.C. are simply more focused on things outside of work, Boswell said.

In fact, residents in Canada’s western-most province ranked work-life balance as the No. 1 they like about their current job.

“It could be that people in B.C. find passions in their life in places other than work,” said Boswell.

But B.C. residents were also the second-most pessimistic when it came to the outlook on landing their dream job.

About 44 per cent felt they would never find the perfect job, compared to the national average of 35 per cent, according to the survey.

But its encouraging that the vast majority of Canadians (91 per cent) like at least one thing about their current job, said Boswell.

“It is encouraging and I think that [makes] the point that we’re not always going to like every aspect of our jobs.”

The most ‘unmotivated’ workers by province:

British Columbia: 27%

Quebec: 23%

Alberta: 22%

Ontario: 20%

Atlantic Canada: 17%

Manitoba: 15%