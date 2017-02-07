B.C. HOME loan program showers first-time buyers with $1M public funds

British Columbia’s Home Owner Mortgage and Equity (HOME) Partnership has been panned by economists as financially risky and debt-inducing — and by the Opposition as a vote-buying ploy ahead of May’s election.

But that certainly hasn’t stopped British Columbians from lining up to claim their up-to $37,500 down payment loan — totalling 17 home owner hopefuls a day in the three weeks after the program opened its doors on Jan. 16.

B.C. doled out at least $1.1 million to 250 home owner hopefuls, BC Housing revealed in a press release Saturday, when another 90 awaited approval.

Related stories:

Those are a fraction of the 42,000 residents B.C. pledged will benefit from its $700-million program, which loans mortgage-qualifying buyers up to five per cent of their purchase price — which they must match — interest-free for 25 years, and with no payments for five.

“The BC HOME Partnership program was created to assist eligible first-time homebuyers who can afford the costs of home ownership enter the market,” BC Housing stated.

But the New Democrats accused the province of rolling dice with families’ futures, calling the BC Liberals’ pre-election response to skyrocketing housing prices a “plan to sink young people deeper into debt to buy unaffordable homes,” in a Dec. 20 statement.

The party’s housing critic, David Eby, suggested the program would even “cause prices of the homes that qualify for this program to increase,” he stated Dec. 15. “It is not a solution to the housing crisis, it is more debt for the middle class, and more cash for Christy Clark’s BC Liberal donors” in real estate.