Oil-by-rail rose 166% since 2012, but critics say ‘false choice’ over pipelines

A still-slumping global oil market may have dampened prices and slowed the oil flow, but trains loaded with crude continue to roll through British Columbia at nearly double its rate just five years ago.

Nearly three years after a runaway train full of crude oil exploded in downtown Lac-Megantic, Quebec, killing 47, the amount of such Canadian shipments has climbed by 180 per cent since 2012, according to the latest data from the National Energy Board.

That’s even in spite of a 24 per cent drop in the amount of oil shipped by rail last year from 2015.

“Without new pipelines, every new barrel of oil will move by rail,” said the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers on its website. “In 2015, about 140,000 barrels per day of crude oil — or about four per cent of Western Canada's production — were moved by rail.”

But according to Matt Krogh, with the environmental group STAND (formerly Forest Ethics), the idea that one must accept either oil pipelines or else continue seeing oil-by-rail shipments grow is inappropriate.

“The choice between oil trains and pipelines is a false choice,” the Bellingham-based director of STAND’s Extreme Oil Campaign told Metro in a phone interview. “The real choice we’re looking at as a society — both Canada and the U.S. – is between a dirty-fuel past and a clean-energy present and future.

“The oil industry wants you to believe that its growth is inevitable. But the reality is quite different when you compare that to the position taken by the world in Paris back in April. We have a world that is on a turning point of going another direction.”

STAND is hosting a webinar for those wanting to get involved in the issue on Wednesday at which the question of trains versus pipelines will be discussed by Krogh alongside renowned Indigenous activist and Honor the Earth executive director Winona LaDuke, and Bold Alliance president Jane Kleeb, who helped unite residents along the Keystone XL pipeline route.

“We want to bring forward the lessons that have been learned and the Indigenous fights, with the leaders on Keystone XL in bringing people together,” Krogh explained.

But despite federal regulations kicking in last year phasing out the use of the particular thin-shelled train cars that exploded in Lac-Megantic, many continue to refer to oil-by-rail as “bomb trains,” despite assurances from CAPP that “rail companies have redoubled their safety efforts and focus on operational safety.”

Last year, 4.5 million cubic metres of oil was exported by train from Canada as of Dec. 1, up from 2.7 million in all of 2012. December’s data is not yet available.

And with the federal government’s rejection of Enbridge’s proposed Northern Gateway pipeline last year — and Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion not complete until 2019 — it seems that the oil trains will keep a-rolling for some time. However, Krogh insisted environmentalists need not be divided over the oil-by-rail issue.

“Honestly the oil train facilities that can accept oil have been maxed out,” he said. “Their permitted capacity is maxed out.