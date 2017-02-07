Dealer, gambler arrested for alleged cheating at casino in Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating at a casino in Kelowna, B.C.

Officers launched an investigation last November after getting a tip about a dealer who was allegedly working with a patron at Lake City Casino.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says the patron was spotted directly in front of the dealer at two separate games over the course of three days, and investigators alleged they were involved in a criminal act.

They say in a news release that the dealer has been suspended from the casino and his provincial registration as a gaming worker has also been suspended.