Good intentions gone awry: B.C. man takes Zamboni on snow-clearing ride
Happily for the Saanich man, he was only slapped with a minor penalty for driving the ice resurfacer down a public street.
B.C. police handed a minor penalty to a well-intentioned man who was using a Zamboni to clear the snowy streets of Saanich.
According to police, they received a call from an either concerned or nonplussed resident who spotted the rogue resurfacer roaming roads around 8 p.m. Monday night.
After catching up to the driver, police let him know that taking a Zamboni onto public streets was a red line. Luckily, he was let off with a warning.
"He was thanked but asked to go back to his property," Central Saanich police Const. Dan Cottingham.
Of course, aside from public safety concerns, a Zamboni doesn’t make for the most efficient road-clearing vehicle since it flattens out the snow, paving the way for icy conditions.
You know, sort of like they’re designed to do.
