Two men charged with cheating at Kelowna casino

Two men have been arrested and charged for allegedly colluding to cheat a casino in Kelowna, the province’s gang task force announced Tuesday.

In November, a patron at the Lake City Casino in Kelowna was observed playing two separate games in front of the same dealer over three days, according to a press release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

An investigation was launched and detectives allege that a criminal act was committed.

Mingzhe Xu, 25, of Kamloops has been charged with two counts, for intending to cheat at roulette and three-card poker.

Yun Long Yang, 21, of Kelowna, has been charged with one count of intending to defraud a casino while holding stakes for a game of roulette.