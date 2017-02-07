Vancouver police investigate shooting in Downtown Eastside
A 30-year-old Vancouver man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
A man was injured Tuesday morning after he was shot near Jackson Avenue and Powell Street in the Downtown Eastside, according to Vancouver police.
The victim, a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. He is reportedly in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
The shooting, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., does not appear to be random, police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.