Vancouver School Board stands behind students affected by travel ban, Quebec tragedy

World leaders and celebrities have publicly condemned the recent American travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and the mass shooting at a Mosque in Quebec, but the head educator at Vancouver School Board still felt compelled to send a clear message to parents, students, and staff – that diversity is welcomed and celebrated in its schools.

Superintendent Scott Robinson sent a letter to parents and staff Friday, re-affirming the district’s commitment to diversity in response to recent events.

“My belief is that we need to be teaching our kids that we are all human beings and we are all worthy of kindness and compassion,” he told Metro in a phone interview.

He says the letter was also meant to spark discussion in students’ homes about diversity.

“When we witness events like these […] they cause us to stop and think about our beliefs. As parents and as educators, it is a really great time to take the time to talk about these issues.”

Most importantly, Robinson wanted to send a direct message to families who may be directly impacted by the travel ban, which singles out people who have passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“I did want students who were directly impacted by this to hear very clearly that we support them and that we stand behind them and their families.”

The district will use the coming weeks to determine whether it needs to adjust or cancel any school trips to the U.S.

“What we’re doing now is taking a look at which countries of origin students have, which passports they hold,” he said.

“We want to work directly with those schools and directly with those families.”