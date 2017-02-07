Warm welcome takes chill out of B.C. storm as homes opened to stranded

VANCOUVER — Travellers who were stranded by snow in southeastern British Columbia over the weekend were kept warm and fed at recreation centres, fire halls and even people's homes.

Mayors in the region say truck drivers and others were affected when storms closed Highway 3 on both sides of Sparwood, near the Alberta boundary.

Participants from several hockey and curling tournaments were also stranded.

Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall says the community's recreation centre and fire hall became impromptu warming stations and cafeterias for hungry travellers.

Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher says residents from his district took the stranded into their own homes until roads reopened.

Traffic is moving again on Highway 3 through Sparwood but Drive BC reports avalanche control on sections of Highways 1, 3 and 93.

It advises travellers to check conditions before setting out.