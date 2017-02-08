Municipalities responsible for home sizes on farmland: Minister

It’s up to cities to do something about giant homes on protected farmland, according to British Columbia’s Minister of Agriculture.

Metro ran a story Tuesday on Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker urging the province to “show leadership” and set up uniform rules about house sizes on Agricultural Land Reserve properties in B.C. after an investor applied for an “offensive” 31,000 square foot estate home on protected farmland in his city.

On Wednesday, Minister Norm Letnick reaffirmed that those kind of decisions are up to municipalities, not the province or the Agricultural Land Commission.

“Decisions regarding housing and building permits are the responsibility of local government,” Letnick told Metro. “I would suggest local government like it just the way it is and don’t want the province to come in. And you have others that are currently reviewing their bylaw standards that might think otherwise. I have not heard from the Union of B.C. Municipalities that that’s one of the things they want us to do.”

The ministry developed a bylaw standard in 2011 for municipalities to use as a guideline to address the issue of mega homes on farmland, Letnick said.

That led to cities like Port Coquitlam, Delta, Squamish and the District of Kent introducing bylaws to restrict the location and size of homes on ALR land.

Richmond is also currently reviewing its bylaws.

“The province did show leadership on this,” Letnick said, referring to the bylaw standards. “That bylaw standard is available for every local government to look at as they make their decisions regarding housing and building permits.”

New Democratic Party agriculture critic Lana Popham, however, says the province hasn’t done enough to protect valuable farmland from investors looking to take advantage of loopholes to buy large chunks of land in Metro Vancouver.

Popham believes the Agricultural Land Commission should be in charge of setting up and enforcing restrictions on house sizes on protected land.

“If the land is in the ALR, the mandate is to protect agricultural land and encourage farming. That would allow the province to fulfill that mandate, if they’re regulating the size of houses,” Popham said.

She argues that mega houses on ALR land don’t just negatively impact the amount of farmable land. They also price would-be farmers out of the industry.

“Land cost is already the biggest barrier to new farmers. Once you build a home that size, there is no way a farmer starting out will ever be able to afford to purchase that farmland,” Popham said. “There are a lot of problems that we’ve come across in the last couple of years, like examples in Richmond where the properties get purchased and these ‘homes’ start operating as other entities, other businesses. The opportunity to farm is gone.”