New West school board unveils draft policy welcoming undocumented kids

New Westminster’s school board received Tuesday the first draft of a policy welcoming undocumented migrant children to enrol in the city’s schools without fear of being reported to immigration authorities, Metro has learned.

The draft policy was presented to the elected board’s Education Committee on Tuesday evening, which will review it, consult the public, and vote on whether to recommend passage by the New Westminster Board of Education as early as Feb. 28.

“Ideally, this would allow for any updates to procedures to be ready well-ahead of (the) 2017-2018 school year,” explained board vice-chair Mark Gifford. “The work has had lots of early support on board, so I'm hopeful it can move forward smoothly.

“In light of recent international, national and local events that have underscored the threats to fundamental shared rights, dignity and safety of all people — but particularly for newcomers and migrants with precarious status — I hope this is a timely opportunity for New Westminster to stand, speak and act together.”

At the heart of the proposed New Westminster policy is an affirmation that “all school age children who are residents of the school district, including those who are without immigration status in Canada, are entitled to admission to school.”

But the draft policy goes further, preventing Canada Border Services agents or other immigration authorities “to enter schools or Board facilities unless required by law,” preventing students’ immigration status being disclosed to such authorities unless required by law, and creating an independent complaints mechanism “to hear from families who have been denied admission based on immigration status … to ensure that no child is turned away.”

The proposal comes after more than a year of consultations and meetings with community groups — including Sanctuary Health Coalition and School for All — who shared stories of families in the city with precarious legal status in Canada.

“We’re happy about the possibility of having this policy in New Westminster,” said Byron Cruz, with Sanctuary Health Coalition. “A policy is actually a long-term thing … It makes it clear that schools should be a safe place for children and where families can know their school board will not be reporting to immigration (authorities).”

Many families, including several Metro profiled in a December series about undocumented children in the region, have expressed fears that enrolling their children in school could risk having immigration authorities being alerted, and their deportation or family separation — despite no mention of immigration status in the B.C. School Act, only “ordinary residency” in a catchment area. The Ministry of Education confirmed that clause to Metro in an email.

“It’s very good news because it’s really a policy accompanied by the discussions we’ve had in the community and with input from the community.”

In an earlier interview, Gifford responded to allegations that so-called “illegals” might exploit the policy to jump the legal immigration queue and access schooling.

“Sometimes when people first try to make sense of what an ‘access without fear’ or ‘schools for all’ (approach) would look like, they get concerned that someone’s getting in the back door, or that this is about free international education.