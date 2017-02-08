Southern B.C. braces for high winds, snow, rain in next round of winter storms

VANCOUVER — A storm that is bearing down on southern British Columbia is forecast to begin with snow today but change to freezing rain, followed by heavy downpours as conditions warm up.

Environment Canada's storm and snowfall warnings stretch from Victoria to Alberta.

Forecaster Greg Pearce says the heaviest snow will arrive late today with some areas of the Fraser Canyon and Coquihalla Summit possibly seeing as much as 50 centimetres before Thursday.

Up to 60 centimetres is forecast to fall on the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler.

The south coast is still digging out from recent storms that brought record snowfall to the region.