Don’t visit Stanley Park alone at night say Vancouver police after two attacks

Vancouver police are warning people to not walk alone in Stanley Park after dark following two night-time attacks in recent months.

Lubo Kunik, 61, was killed in the most recent attack on Feb. 1, 2017 and his body was found around 11 p.m. on the seawall between Second and Third Beach. Meanwhile, the 82-year old victim of the Nov. 16 attack in Brockton Oval is still in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not been able to identify any suspects in both cases, which appear to be random attacks, police stated in a written release. But officers also cannot rule out the possibility that the two attacks, which happened 11 weeks apart, are linked.

“While there is no evidence to directly link these two serious incidents, we cannot confirm the events are not related,” said Cst. Jason Doucette, spokesperson for Vancouver police.

“In the absence of suspect information and motive, we feel it’s necessary to issue a public warning to alert people who may be in Stanley Park at night to use extra caution.”

The statement also read,"we are encouraging those who choose to visit Stanley Park at night, to not do so alone and report suspicious behaviour to 9-1-1 immediately."

Police are continuing their investigation on both attacks.