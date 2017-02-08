Surrey’s aggressive dog bylaw hailed by BC SCPA

The BC SCPA says Surrey’s new Animal Responsibility Bylaw, which excludes breed-specific restrictions, is the best in British Columbia.

Surrey passed the bylaw Monday, focused on a staged response to aggressive dogs and owners instead of outright banning specific breeds like pit bulls.

Owners of dogs that show early signs of aggression, even before an attack, will be referred to an approved trainer before it becomes worse.

If a dog is deemed dangerous by the city, it is required to have permanent identification, receive training and be spayed or neutered.

The new bylaw also prohibits all dogs from being left outside on a chain if no one is home. New violations have been added for abandoning, tormenting or permitting suffering of animals.

The BC SCPA, which helped develop the bylaw with the city, says the legislation is the best in the province.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see a B.C. municipality finally stepping up with a truly proactive approach to the serious problem of irresponsible dog ownership in our communities,” said BC SCPA senior manager Geoff Urton.