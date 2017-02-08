It’s not just housing: Vancouver moves to protect affordability of industrial land

When the City of Vancouver allows a tall condo building to be constructed, council often requires the developer to pay for a daycare, park or social housing.

But with the sharp increase in the value of commercial land over the past few years, the city is now considering using the same model to protect the affordability of industrial land.

“We’re looking at what the options are to use land lift from some of the areas — things like density bonusing,” said Pietra Basilij, who has been working on an economic development strategy for the False Creek Flats industrial area for the Vancouver Economic Commission.

While the city wants to keep most of the flats zoned as industrial space, there are areas around the edges of the inner-city industrial zone that will likely be developed as a mix of commercial and residential.

The VEC has also been looking into creating an entity, similar to the city-run Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency, that would buy, hold and develop industrial land and buildings. It’s similar to agencies that already exist in San Francisco and New York, Basilij said, adding that the idea is still in the very preliminary stages.

“The approach we’ll be recommending is to start very light touch, doing projects that are quick and easy to get off the ground and then scaling up,” she said.

Scott Mason, owner of Landsea Tours, knows the affordability challenge well. The assessed value of the property he’s leased on Industrial Avenue since 2010 went up 140 per cent between 2015 and 2016, and he’s anticipating a big increase when his lease is up for renewal in two years.

Mason wants to buy industrial land in the flats, but it’s been difficult. A deal fell through a few months ago, and Mason thinks it’s because the seller was anticipating being able to get a higher price for the land in the future.

Mason says he needs to be on the flats because his bus touring company picks passengers up from downtown Vancouver hotels. Moving to Burnaby, would add an extra 40 minutes of driving time for his drivers and increase costs by $50,000 a year. But as the cost of land rises, it’s starting to look like a more and more cost-effective option.

Under the city’s proposed plan — which would see the flats develop to higher buildings that are a mix of office and light industrial, as well as space for artists — job-creating businesses like Mason’s will stay. Other uses that don’t create as many jobs, like surface parking lots and self-storage businesses, will likely go.