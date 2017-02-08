Vancouver’s tussle over community centres, explained

Tonight the Vancouver Park Board will hold a public meeting to discuss a new operating agreement between the board and non-profit community centre associations. People care a whole lot about this issue — but it’s confusing. So we’ve created this explainer to help you follow along.

What do community centre associations do?

The associations are volunteer, non-profit entities that are responsible for developing specific programming (like a yoga class) as well as fundraising. They are unique to Vancouver and have been in place for decades.

What is their relationship to the park board?

The Vancouver Park Board owns the community centre buildings and pays for maintenance and staff. The park board collects revenues from pool and rink fees and for most fitness centres. The associations collect fees for programs (like a yoga class) and are responsible for paying for the program instructors. They take a 25-30 per cent profit margin from those fees. In a few community centres, like Killarney, the associations also collect the fitness centre fee.

What’s the problem?

The main point of contention is the park board’s requirement that community centre associations that run a surplus will give the park board between one and two per cent of their surplus so the board can subsidize community centres in lower-income parts of the city, where it’s more difficult to raise funds through user fees or fundraising.

What does each side say?

The associations say the new rules undermine their status as independent entitites and will impede their ability to provide programming specific to each of Vancouver’s unique neighbourhoods. The parks board says it’s a matter of equitably sharing funds.