Alcohol, road conditions may be linked to fatal crash in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, B.C. — An RCMP spokeswoman says alcohol and slushy road conditions may have contributed to a deadly crash in the Lower Mainland early Thursday.

A 24-year-old Langley man died at the scene when the car he was travelling in as a passenger was hit broadside by another vehicle shortly after midnight.

Cpl. Holly Largy says the drivers of both vehicles were hurt but are expected to recover.

Largy says the car carrying the man who was killed was in the oncoming lane of a major street when it was hit.

She says investigators will collect blood samples from the 28-year-old driver to determine what led to the collision.