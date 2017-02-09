BC SPCA investigates Richmond kennel after complaints filed

A Richmond dog owner says he was shocked to see the ribs of his normally rambunctious six-month old puppy showing when he picked him up from a boarding kennel in December – the same kennel that was the subject of a similar complaint in January, according to media reports.

The family's experience is now the subject of at least one BC SPCA investigation.

Paul Bhullar said Drogo was full of energy when the family dropped him off Dec. 11, 2016 at BC Canine Training Centre on No. 3 Road near the Fraser River. Bhullar called the kennel every few days to check on Drogo, who he describes as “a big teddy bear,” and was told everything was going well.

But he picked up a very different looking dog two weeks later, on Dec. 27.

“He was very skinny, very timid, tired, and not himself. You could see his ribs,” said Bhullar.

He brought Drogo home but rushed him to the vet the next day after the puppy continued to vomit and refused food and water.

More dog stories:

Vet records from Atlas Animal Hospital made available to Metro News confirm Drogo was treated with IV fluids, taken in for X-rays, and hospitalized overnight for care. The likely diagnosis was that the puppy had swallowed a foreign object that was stuck in the small intestine, according to the veterinary documents.

BC Canine did not respond to Metro’s request for comment.

After two days, Drogo was eventually strong enough, with the help of the IV, to pass the object while he was in the veterinary hospital, said Bhullar.

The puppy was immediately back to his normal self, playing with the family’s two-year old son and putting on weight, he said.

“It’s just nice to have our family back together,” said Bhullar, who called the decision to board Drogo at BC Canine his “biggest regret.”

The vet bill came to a total of $947.

Bhullar said he initially only wanted an apology from BC Canine but that after multiple ignored calls and unreturned emails, he now plans to take legal action against the company.

“It’s really discouraging knowing that they specialize in taking care of these dogs but then they come back neglected. Something needs to be done.”

He has filed an official complaint against the kennel with the BC SPCA.

A BC SPCA spokesperson confirmed the agency is investigating BC Canine but said no further details would be released unless charges are submitted.