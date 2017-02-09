‘Fear of the Trump government’ driving more asylum-seekers to B.C. on foot

British Columbia has seen a spike in asylum-seekers crossing its southern border on foot in recent weeks — ever since the U.S. government began issuing executive orders related to immigration — according to migrant support workers.

With snow burying farmers’ fields in the Lower Mainland, many of the border hoppers have reached out for help after their arrival from health practitioners and from emergency shelters they trust not to report them. Others, Metro learned, have entered by taxi or bus.

“Just in the last two weeks, we’ve had around five or six groups arrive,” explained nurse Byron Cruz, with the advocacy organization Sanctuary Health. “And these are just the ones we know about.

“Last weekend we had a few more people cross the border when it was snowing, and we’re helping them now. These guys are telling us that on their way to Canada, they met a lot of people coming.”

The reported increase in unauthorized crossings mirrors news from Manitoba that at least 22 asylum-seekers fled from the U.S. across snow-covered fields in plunging sub-zero temperatures. Several needed medical aid, including one on Christmas Eve who had his fingers amputated because of frostbite.

And although Sanctuary Health is contacted to help undocumented migrants, workers with expired visas, and refugee claimants on a regular basis, the numbers in recent weeks has been a new type.

“In two weeks we’ve experienced entirely new immigrants coming from the States, it’s a different group (than before),” he said. “It’s not the same group in Manitoba who were mainly from Somalia and other African countries. Here now, many are Latin American.

“They say, ‘There’s more people coming,’ because they think Canada will be safer for them. The core issue here is why they left — the fear of the Trump government.”

He said many undocumented people arriving from the U.S. are either trying to reunite with Canadian family, or afraid of being forcibly separated from their own children if the parents are deported.

Like in Canada, babies born on U.S. soil become citizens, at least on paper. Under the administration of former President Barack Obama, that led to thousands of American-born minors being separated from their parents; some families legally adopted out their children to relatives to at least keep families connected.

But according to the Canadian government, preventing unauthorized border crossings is important for both security and fairness of the immigration process.

According to the Canadian government, preventing unauthorized border crossings is important for both security and fairness of the immigration process.

“All allegations involving the illegal entry of persons into both Canada and the United States are taken very seriously and fully investigated to ensure that the security of our borders is not compromised,” Canada Border Services Agency states on its website. “Removing individuals who do not have the right to enter or stay in Canada is essential to maintaining the integrity of our immigration program and to ensuring fairness for those who come to this country lawfully.”

The agency was not able to confirm whether it's seen an increase in arrivals or enforcement calls recently, but a spokesperson said an update may soon be available, and Metro will update this story.

Others argue that assisting unauthorized arrivals, even refugee claimants like several recent B.C. asylum-seekers Sanctuary Health is helping, is aiding human smugglers.

“‘Smuggler’ is a very debatable term,” Cruz insisted. “If you greet refugees at the airport you’re a humanitarian, but if you go to the border you’re a smuggler?