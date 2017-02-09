Man attacked in a Vancouver home dies a short time later in hospital: Police
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they are investigating the city's third homicide of 2017.
Const. Jason Doucette says an injured man was found in a home in southeast Vancouver just after midnight.
A release from the police department says the unnamed victim died a short time later in hospital.
Detectives have not said how the man died or if the attack was targeted.
The release says detectives do not believe the public is at risk.
No arrests have been made.
