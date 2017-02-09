Two Vancouver police officers won't face charges for civilian death

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Criminal Justice Branch says two Vancouver police officers will not be facing charges related to the shooting death of a man who had a history of mental illness.

The officers had responded to reports of a distraught 51-year-old man swinging a piece of lumber at an intersection in the city's east end on Nov. 22, 2014.

A report from the justice branch says the man pointed the two-by-four at the officers in a threatening manner and did not comply with their orders to drop it, leading one officer to shoot him using a beanbag weapon.

When the less lethal option failed to stop the suspect, the branch says the second officer shot the man, who was taken to hospital but died during in surgery.

A branch statement says evidence collected by the Independent Investigation Office shows that officers acted reasonably and charges related to murder, manslaughter or use of force would not likely result in a conviction.