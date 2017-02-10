Murder charge laid in death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid against William Victor Schneider in the death of Natsumi Kogawa, a Japanese national who had been studying English in Vancouver.

Kogawa's boyfriend reported her missing on Sept. 12, and the 30-year-old woman became the subject of a high-profile search. On Sept. 27, police released surveillance video footage of Schneider walking with Kogawa on a downtown Vancouver street. Her body was found on a property in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood on Sept. 28.