Murder charge laid in death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa
Police have charged 49-year-old William Victor Schneider with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Natsumi Kogawa
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A charge of second-degree murder has been laid against William Victor Schneider in the death of Natsumi Kogawa, a Japanese national who had been studying English in Vancouver.
Kogawa's boyfriend reported her missing on Sept. 12, and the 30-year-old woman became the subject of a high-profile search. On Sept. 27, police released surveillance video footage of Schneider walking with Kogawa on a downtown Vancouver street. Her body was found on a property in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood on Sept. 28.
Police say Schneider, 49, was arrested in Vernon on the same day Kogawa’s body was located. At that time, he was charged with indignity to a human body. The second-degree murder charge is in addition to that earlier charge and Schneider remains in custody.