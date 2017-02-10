Vancouver’s scarce industrial lands double in value in one year

An overview of all property assessments shows just how much property values have spiked across Vancouver — and the hardest-hit areas have been industrial land, areas the city has committed to protect.

“We’ve heard from a couple of tenants that it’s really putting the squeeze on them and they have to reconsider whether or not it will continue to be financially viable to be in their continued location,” said Joji Kumagai, executive director of the Strathcona Business Improvement Area. Values across the entire SBIA rose an average of 110 per cent, while properties on Railway Ave. rose an average of 230 per cent. Even the lowest-value area, the Downtown Eastside Oppenheimer District, rose 60 per cent.

Land values increased 30 per cent across Vancouver, according to an analysis by Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program. But land zoned for light industrial and industrial uses went up the most, an average of 48 and 41 per cent. In hotspots like Strathcona and the False Creek Flats, it’s common for land value to have more than doubled in just one year. The corresponding increase in property tax is often passed directly to tenants, who are also concerned their rent rates will jump when it comes time to renegotiate their lease.

Kumagai said the soaring property values are speculative in nature, and are putting into question whether the economics can support current use. Industrial land supports a wide array of businesses, from design and manufacturing to warehousing to food processing and distribution, and supports thousands of jobs.

“There’s a certain level of speculation going into industrial land, specifically that type of industrial land, in terms of will a city council turn it into a residential zone or mixed residential zone,” Yan said, calling residential development the “single most profitable form of land use” in Vancouver right now.

“But how are we supposed to generate the jobs that will lead our economy?”

The areas are an important part of the city’s economic ecosystem, and are often providing important services to other businesses, Yan said. If they go, the general cost of doing business in Vancouver will go up, making it even more challenging to attract talent and nurture startup businesses. He pointed out that Lululemon, now one of Vancouver’s biggest business success stories, got its start on industrial land near Knight Street.

Mayor Gregor Robertson has said the city will work on maintaining the supply of industrial and commercial land to ensure rents are not escalating due to lack of job or retail space. But Mike Wiebe, a member of the board for the Mount Pleasant BIA, said the city’s recent decision to rezone a light industrial zone in Mount Pleasant to office space geared towards the tech industry has spurred huge speculation along the neighbouring commercial street: Main Street between 7th and 2nd Ave.

“Speculation is hurting the neighbourhood,” he said.