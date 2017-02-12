Homicide officers investigating 'suspicious death' in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found with fatal wounds on a trail in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Coquitlam RCMP received reports Saturday night about a body found near the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre.

They say officers arrived to find a man on a trail with serious injuries consistent with foul play.

The man was treated for his injuries, but died at the scene.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case because of the nature of the man's injuries.