'Balaclava rapist' day parole extended but tightly restricted: parole board

VANCOUVER — Newly released documents reveal the parole board has been keeping a tight rein on the man known as the balaclava rapist since he was granted day parole last year.

Larry Takahashi is serving three life sentences after pleading guilty to 14 charges involving 23 victims, although parole board documents say he admitted to have many more sexual assault victims in Edmonton in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 64-year-old was granted day parole in British Columbia last July after serving most of the last 30 years in prison and is living in a residential facility somewhere in Metro Vancouver.

While his day parole has been extended for another six months, documents say he hardly ventures out and when he does his movements are tightly restricted by his supervisors.

The documents also that police are actively involved in managing his case.

The document say Takahashi did not leave his residential facility for six weeks after his parole was granted because of negative media attention, and since then only leaves the facility escorted for a few hours and doesn't travel far.