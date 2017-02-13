Brent Adams scores three, including OT winner, as Colorado beats Vancouver

LANGLEY, B.C. — Brent Adams scored his third goal of the game 1:09 into overtime as the Colorado Mammoth beat the Vancouver Stealth 10-9 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League action.

Joey Cupido and Zack Greek each scored twice while Creighton Reid, Jacob Ruest and Mike Mallory added singles for the Mammoth (4-3). Dillon Ward made 38 saves for the win.

Logan Schuss led the Stealth (2-5) with three goals and four assists while Rhys Duch had two goals and four helpers. Garrett Billings, Corey Small, Joel McCready and Peter McFetridge supplied the rest of the offence.

Tye Belanger stopped 43 shots in defeat.