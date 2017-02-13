Kamloops, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder following weekend death

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A murder charge has been laid in the death of a 26-year-old man in Kamloops, B.C.

RCMP say a 56-year-old Stephen Fraser has been charged with second-degree murder after the younger man's body was found at an RV park on Saturday night.

Sgt. Darren Michels says emergency crews were called to the park for reports of a disturbance, and officers arrived to find the 56-year-old man being held down by several witnesses.

Police then found the body a man nearby, and that the death is considered suspicious.