The science and the art of cocktails

The Science of Cocktails night held at Science World is where three of my favourite things came together – science, art and alcohol.

Fourteen hundred people – no kids – packed into Science World Thursday night for a chance to sample some of the most interesting cocktails around created by 56 bartenders from Vancouver and beyond.

Anything goes at the Science of Cocktails, and my particular favourites were the Whisky Ice Cream from Pidgin – it had a serious whisky bite – the gin and tonic popcorn made with dry ice, and the Clarified Ardbeg Milk Punch created by Kristi Leigh-Akister from The Union.

Abby Wiseman:

Leigh-Akister attended the event last year and was so inspired by the creativity of her peers that she volunteered to participate this year.

“There is an intrinsic relationship between science and the craft cocktail culture and having the opportunity to use techniques that aren’t typical is really exciting to me,” said Leigh-Akister. “Ultimately, we are here for one reason and that’s to raise funds for Science World’s field trip program.”

As much fun as it is to dive into a wine daiquiri or watch expert bartenders shake, stir and blend their concoctions, the night was for a cause.

Proceeds for the event go to the Science World Class Field Trip Program, which helps thousands of students from under-served schools in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland to experience Science World for free. I will drink to that.