Vancouver police officer heralded as hero after saving dog from frozen pond

A dog is safe after falling into the still partly frozen Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park thanks to the quick thinking of a Vancouver police officer.

Residents called police after the dog chased a ball into the chilly water Friday afternoon, according to a written statement by Vancouver police.

The officers who arrived on the scene saw that the dog was struggling to stay above water and one of them, Const. Colenuut, made his way to the dog with a rescue line.

Photos posted on twitter show the officer in the pond, making his way to shore with the dog.

Another photo shows him walking across the snow to a police car in bare feet and a short-sleeved shirt.