Police investigating string of suspicious fires in East Vancouver

Police are investigating three deliberately set fires in an East Vancouver neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., residents near 29th Avenue and Inverness Street awoke to the sound of a fire at the back of their home. They escaped and called for help.

Firefighters arrived and doused the flames, but the fire caused considerable damage to the rear of the home, according to a press release from Vancouver police.

While at the scene, firefighters were called to a fire at nearby McBride Elementary School. Someone had piled junk against the wall of the school and set it ablaze.

Smoke from the fire set off the sprinklers, which caused minor damage to the school.

Police said there was a third arson was attempted a block away from the school. There were no injuries in any of the fires.