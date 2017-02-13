Vancouver police say three early morning fires appears to be deliberate

Vancouver police say they are investigating what appears to be three suspicious fires.

Police say the fires early Monday morning in east Vancouver appear to be related and deliberately set.

Fire crews were alerted at about 1 a.m. when occupants of a home woke up to the cracking sound of fire near the back of their house.

Police say while crews were putting out that fire they were alerted to another blaze nearby at McBride Elementary School which set off the sprinklers and alarms inside the school.

Police say they're also looking at a third suspected arson just a block away from the house and school fires.