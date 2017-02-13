WHL Roundup: Cole Kehler perfect as Winterhawks blank Blazers 4-0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Cole Kehler had a 41-save shutout as the Portland Winterhawks blanked the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Joachim Blichfeld scored and added an assist for Portland (31-23-3), while Keoni Texeira, Keegan Iverson and Evan Weinger, into an empty net, also had goals.

Connor Ingram stopped 34-of-37 shots for Kamloops (34-19-6).

The Winterhawks scored on their only power play and the Blazers went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

AMERICANS 5 GIANTS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Parker AuCoin had the eventual winner late in the second period as Tri-City topped Vancouver.

Morgan Geekie had a power-play goal for the Americans (32-23-3), while Dylan Coghlan, Riley Sawchuk and Jordan Topping chipped in as well.

Jordan Borstmayer, Brendan Semchuk and Owen Hardy replied for the Giants (18-35-5).

---

CHIEFS 4 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Hudson Elynuik, Keanu Yamamoto and Jaret Anderson-Dolan all scored on the power play as Spokane reeled off three unanswered goals to rally past the Cougars.

Kailer Yamamoto had his 32nd goal of the season near the midway point of the first for the Chiefs (24-23-9).

Tate Olson, Radovan Bondra and Jansen Harkins supplied the offence for Prince George (37-17-4).

---

ROCKETS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Calvin Thurkauf struck twice as the Rockets doubled Seattle.

Reid Gardiner had the winner and an assist for Kelowna (33-20-4), while Leif Mattson, Carsen Twarynski and Nick Merkley also scored.