Second of three new BC Ferries’ vessels heading to B.C.

The Salish Eagle, the second of BC Ferries’ new Salish Class ships, is on its way to B.C. after departing the shipyard in Gdansk, Poland on Saturday.

The 10,440 nautical mile voyage to B.C., via the Panama Canal, is expected to take 45 to 55 days. It will include stops in the Canary Islands and Panama City to refuel.

The Salish Eagle is B.C. Ferries’ second dual-fuel vessel, but will be run on natural gas for environmental and cost-saving reasons, Mike Corrigan, president and CEO of BC Ferries, said in a press release Tuesday.

Using natural gas as fuel is expected to reduce greenhouse emissions by 15-25 per cent, sulphur oxides by more than 85 per cent and nitrogen oxides by more than 50 per cent, BC Ferries has said previously.

The Salish Eagle will be decorated with artwork by John Marston, a member of the Stz’uminus First Nation, when it arrives in B.C. (it was too cold in Poland). It should arrive in April and, following a period of crew training, will begin service in the Southern Gulf Islands this summer.

In January, the first Salish Class vessel, the Salish Orca, arrived in B.C. It is expected to begin service between Powell River and Comox this spring.