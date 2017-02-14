B.C. earmarks $10M for Indigenous work training as First Nations unemployment at 27%

British Columbia is hoping to curb staggeringly high Indigenous unemployment by investing nearly $10 million in job skills training for 799 Indigenous students in every region of the province, its higher education ministry announced Thursday.

The provincial government’s pre-election announcement of 28 “community-based partnerships (to) link Aboriginal students to jobs” between First Nations and a number of universities was welcomed with supportive Twitter posts by many of the schools participating.

“Eighty percent of the job openings to 2025 will require post-secondary education and training,” said John Rustad, B.C.’s Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation, in a statement. “The B.C. government is working to ensure Aboriginal students have the skills they need to get these jobs.”

However, it is unclear how much of a dent the Aboriginal Community-Based Training Partnerships will make in high unemployment levels on the province’s reserves. The B.C. funding works out to an average of $12,000 per student, and in the Thompson-Okanagan region — which hosts several large First Nations communities — the average was just $7,500 in each student.

Meanwhile, unemployment rates in First Nations in B.C. are nearly four times worse than for the province’s non-Indigenous residents, according to the most recent Aboriginal Economic Progress Report released in 2015. On-reserve unemployment stood at 27 per cent in B.C., according to the study, compared with just seven per cent for non-Indigenous British Columbians.

B.C. came in fourth-worst amongst Canada’s provinces and territories for aboriginal unemployment, with First Nations rates exceeding the national averages by two per cent roughly.

"Community-based training provides Aboriginal students with the skills that they need for jobs in their communities and regions," said advanced education minister Andrew Wilkinson in a press release.



Some of the examples of funded projects under the new initiative include a Tsilhqot'in language certificate program being offered in Williams Lake jointly by the University of Northern B.C. (UNBC) and Tsilhqot'in National Government. The program will train up language support workers in First Nations schools, as health care translators, and working in land-use management.

The nation won the Supreme Court of Canada’s recognition of its land title to 438,000 hectares of its traditional territories in 2014.

UNBC will offer a similar language training program in the Carrier language, in partnership with Nazko First Nation.

Another of the partnerships prepares Indigenous learners to enter “culinary arts” of food preparation, restaurant placements, hosting, offered by Vancouver Community College and Stó:lō Nation.